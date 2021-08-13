In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 13 August 2021 11:30 am / Comments are Disabled

One flag. One heart. One nation. This Merdeka is the time to express your freedom in a new BMW. Discover our exclusive limited offers on selected BMW models while they last. Not only that, from now until December 31, 2021, customers can also enjoy the extended sales and services tax exemptions.

For those who have been eyeing on BMW models, now is the time to make your purchase and enjoy five years unlimited mileage warranty* plus free scheduled service*. Additionally, there’s also exclusive rebates, low interest rates and high trade-in values to enjoy!

In the current phase of the full movement control order (FMCO), Auto Bavaria made another initiative for customers to purchase their dream BMWs from the comfort of their homes.

Celebrate the joy of independence with Auto Bavaria and register your interest here to browse a wide range of BMWs, from plug-in hybrid sedans to progressive SUVs. Customers may also call our Customer Hotline for more details at 1-300-13-3338 or simply download the Auto Bavaria Mobile App for more info.

Discover your dream BMW and exclusive offers only at Auto Bavaria – Ara Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, Sungai Besi, Penang, Johor Bahru and Tebrau.

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW models.

**Free scheduled service is provided in accordance with the Condition Based Service (CBS) system in your BMW vehicle.