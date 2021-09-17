In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 17 September 2021 4:45 pm / Comments are Disabled

Sime Darby Auto Selection boasts a comprehensive range of quality, pre-owned vehicles, and if you’re a Hyundai fan, we have some good news for you. Enjoy amazing deals on pre-owned Hyundai vehicles, which are being offered from as low as RM79,800 up to RM248,800.

The line-up consists of both the Elantra and Sonata sedans, while those who prefer the high-riding nature of an SUV will have access to the Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe. Should you require a lot more interior space for family or friends, the Grand Starex MPV is also another model worth considering. Need something that’ll thrill you? How about an i30 N?

In addition to the attractive prices, Sime Darby Auto Selection also provides practical financing options that start from just RM958. Those who are serving in the government will also be offered special packages worth up to RM7,900. As a bonus, from September 17-19, there will even be special promotions available. With all these deals on offer, the only thing you need to do is discover which Hyundai model suits you best.

Rest assured that as with every other car sold by Sime Darby Auto Selection, your purchase has undergone a thorough inspection and rejuvenation programme beforehand to ensure it is as good as new. As a testament to this dedication to quality, you’ll also enjoy a five-year, 300,000-km warranty as well as a three-year, 50,000-km free maintenance package for peace of mind ownership.

To find out precisely what Hyundai models are available, do check out Sime Darby Auto Selection’s online catalogue, where you’ll also be able to find detailed information and photos of the current inventory. When you’re ready to see your choice in person, simply get in touch with Sime Darby Auto Selection sales personnel, who will guide you on your path to ownership.