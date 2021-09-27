In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 27 September 2021 12:21 pm / Comments are Disabled

Looking for a stylish and nimble sports or adventure motorcycle? Well, you’re just in luck, as some amazing new BMW Motorrad models have arrived at the Auto Bavaria – the largest BMW Authorised Dealer under Sime Darby Motors!

Introducing the 2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 GS “40 Years Edition”, now available at Auto Bavaria showrooms. Here is your opportunity to be up close and personal and be enthralled by the new BMW Motorrad variants; you will also be expertly guided by Auto Bavaria’s experienced technicians and professional sales team to ensure you will be uniquely acquainted with these machines.

The strength of the new G 310 R and G 310 GS is in their lightness and agility. The 313 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine not only delivers fun in the city but also on the highway thanks to the ride-by-wire system. The new electromotive throttle controller provides increased throttle response, while the automatic idle speed increase when starting prevents possible sudden stalling off the line.

There’s also the new self-boosting anti-hopping clutch that reduces engine drag torque and provides a significant increase in riding safety – particularly during braking maneuvers involving simultaneous downshifting. The new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS also now come with a full-LED headlight for even better visibility at night and LED flashing turn indicators for increased visibility in traffic.

There are three new colour schemes for the G 310 GS – Kyanite Blue Metallic with the Style Rally package, along with Cosmic Black that is exclusive to the “40 Years Edition”. Meanwhile, the G 310 R is only available in Limestone Metallic as part of the Style Sport look, matched with red painted wheels and frame.

The best thing is that despite all the new additional features, prices of these variants remain the same – from RM27,500 for the G 310 R naked sports and at RM29,500 and RM31,500 for the G 310 GS and G 310 GS “40 Years Edition” respectively.

Auto Bavaria BMW Motorrad showrooms in Ara Damansara, Penang and Tebrau