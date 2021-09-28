In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 September 2021 11:56 am / Comments are Disabled

Ever felt frustrated with just how inconvenient it is to schedule an appointment to have your car serviced? Well, with Auto Bavaria, booking a slot to service your treasured BMW and MINI cars has never been easier.

There are four simple, straightforward steps that you can take to secure an appointment. The first is done through the crowd favourite Auto Bavaria mobile app, which allows you to book a slot in little to no time. Just a few taps on the screen, choose your preferred day and time and bam, you’re all set.

Another quick way of scheduling an appointment is through the Auto Bavaria Care App, a microsite that requires only your mobile number and vehicle registration number. You may also call the Auto Bavaria hotline at 1300-13-3338, or alternatively click here to make a booking with your preferred Auto Bavaria outlet.

If you feel more comfortable having the service centre come to you, good news – Auto Bavaria i-Service has got you covered. The i-Service is the first-of-its-kind convenient vehicle service solution in Malaysia, allowing owners to have their beloved cars serviced either at home or at their workplace. It’s good to have so many options, doesn’t it?

So what are you waiting for? Book your next service appointment with Auto Bavaria with ease. Again, you can schedule your slot through the Auto Bavaria mobile app, the Auto Bavaria Care App, the Auto Bavaria hotline (1300-13-3338) or the official Auto Bavaria website.