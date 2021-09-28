In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 September 2021 2:26 pm / Comments are Disabled

Slowly but, as it appears, surely, Malaysia is getting back into the swing of life and business with the near-completion of vaccinations for individuals in the country.

As we work towards regaining normality, SOCAR is offering fully vaccinated Malaysians a treat with its latest batch of promotions. Here, SOCAR wants to help Malaysians rediscover freedom through mobility with their latest available promotions, starting with the offer of the first three hours of your SOCAR booking, free of charge.

To do so, fill in the online form here, and you will receive your promo code which you can apply for your next SOCAR booking that gives you your free booking of up to three hours. After that, collect your SOCAR ride and explore your rediscovered freedom!

The promo code is applicable once for each user for car bookings only, and is not applicable to BMW and MINI models in the SOCAR range. This offer is valid until December 31, 2021.

For those who prefer the convenience of being a passenger and leaving the responsibilities of driving with someone else, SOCAR is also offering a one-hour Buddy Driver ride free of charge. To receive this, get the Trevo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for Apple iOS and Android mobile devices respectively.

To get the one-hour Buddy Driver ride free of charge, apply the promo code BDLAH on our next Buddy Driver booking, and you will receive your ride booking free of charge. This promo booking is applicable once for each user, and is valid until October 31, 2021.

Have you been fully vaccinated? Great if you are, and if so, take advantage of the latest promotions by SOCAR today.