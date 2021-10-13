In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 13 October 2021 11:31 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking to be rewarded when you purchase a new Honda, get yours from Accord Auto to receive a complimentary RM300 service voucher* as well as exclusive owner privileges. As an established Honda dealer in Malaysia, Accord Auto operates the upgraded Honda Ampang 3S centre that offers a comprehensive list of services to customers.

To enjoy the rewards mentioned, all you need to do is book and register a Honda with Accord Auto by October 31, 2021. You can also enjoy rebates of up to RM9,000* and there are further rewards up for grabs with the ongoing Crazy for Zero Year-End Deals promotion.

Accord Auto’s Honda Ampang 3S centre is designed specifically to ensure your ownership experience is a pleasant one, with a comfortable showroom space and knowledgeable sales personnel on hand to help you find the Honda that suits you best. Meanwhile, dedicated service bays staffed by trained technicians help to keep your new Honda operating at its best.

To find out more information about this enticing promotion, head on over to Accord Auto’s official Facebook page, where you can also make an appointment. Accord Auto’s Honda Ampang 3S centre is located at Lot PT 16089, Jalan KPAT 6, Kawasan Perindustrian Kampung Baru Ampang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor.

*Terms and conditions apply. Rebates may vary across Honda models..