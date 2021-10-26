In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 26 October 2021 1:03 pm / Comments are Disabled

Fancy a chance in a perpetual lucky draw offering over RM15 million in cash and prizes yearly? That’s exactly what Bank Islam’s Al-Awfar investment account offers, and there are monthly, quarterly and half yearly special draws.

Prizes for half yearly special draws include a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mazda CX-5, holiday or umrah packages and smartphones. Quarterly draws dangle a cash prize of RM1 million, and Al-Awfar Junior category customers aged 18 and below stand the chance to take home Apple products and consolation cash prizes. Al-Awfar customers also have the opportunity to win cash prizes through monthly draws.

The more you deposit, the higher your chances of winning. The Al-Awfar Elite campaign that runs from now till December 31 multiplies your chances of winning in Al-Awfar draws. Deposit an additional RM10,000 to RM49,000.99 for 5x extra chances, and RM50,000 to RM99,000.99 for 7x extra chances. Deposits of above RM100,000 get their entries multiplied by 10x. Entries are based on the average balance in the Al-Awfar account.

Customers who deposit RM200,000 and above will be entitled to the Bank Islam Sapphire Debit Card. More than just a debit card, the premium offering comes with exclusive benefits such as access to Plaza Premium Lounge at up to 14 airports in Malaysia and Singapore.

In addition, Bank Islam’s Jom Pindah Gaji monthly campaign offers a total of RM100,000 to 13 winners every month. Customers only need to switch their salary account to Bank Islam. This campaign is open to public sector employees and all government agencies.

Since its inception, the Al-Awfar Million draw alone has created 34 millionaires, with RM38 million in prize money disbursed. Meanwhile, the Al-Awfar monthly draw has given away 14,919 prizes worth over RM25 million over the years, while the special draws for 13 states have awarded a total of 11,860 winners with over RM12 million in cash.

Want to have your share of the prizes? Al-Awfar by Bank Islam is open to all individuals, business entities, associations, religious bodies, schools, universities, clubs and organisations – all Malaysians are welcome. You’ll even get free Group Personal Accident (GPA) coverage if you sign up from now till December 31, 2021. More info on the Al-Awfar draws and prizes here.