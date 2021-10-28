In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 October 2021 4:09 pm / Comments are Disabled

Enjoy the best of both worlds when you service your Honda at USJ Honda Express Service & Mini BP Centre, as you’ll not only benefit from short service times, but also be rewarded in the process.

Located in USJ, Subang Jaya, USJ Honda Express Service & Mini BP Centre is operated by USJ Car Express, an authorised Honda dealer with over 20 years of experience.

Routine maintenance service at this new facility can be completed within two hours, which is significantly less than the average of three to five hours that customers typically spend at service centres. Additionally, the facility also offers alignment and tyre balancing services as well as car wash and polishing services.

Meanwhile, the Mini BP Centre is their dedicated body and paint division that can perform express minor repairs and assist you in insurance claims in the event of an accident, all within a targeted time of seven days.

Rest assured that you will be guided through the entire insurance claim process from document submission right on through to the repair of your vehicle, with trained experts in collision repair on hand to ensure your Honda is returned to you in its best state.

As part of a special year-end promotion, from November 1 until December 31, 2021, USJ Car Express is rewarding customers with RM50 service vouchers* for every RM350 spent at the service centre, or every RM500 cash job done at the body and paint centre. This promotion is applicable for new customers of USJ Car Express.

All you need to do to redeem the vouchers is mention the promo code “PAULTANUSJ,” and you can find out more as well as book an appointment by checking out the USJ Car Express Honda Centre Facebook page.

That’s not all, as customers who have been vaccinated and purchase a new Honda from USJ Car Express will also get to enjoy a complimentary RM250 service voucher. If you plan to purchase a new Honda and want to receive this reward, head on over to the USJ Honda 4S Centre showroom.

*Voucher is valid for six months. Voucher redemption is not applicable for spare part purchase.