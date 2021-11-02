In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 2 November 2021 6:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

It may be hard to believe, but we are rapidly approaching the end of the year. We have all made it this far, and there is no better way to reward yourself than with a brand new BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad. And if you live in Penang, you can take advantage of fantastic promotions at the Auto Bavaria Irresistible Deals roadshow, happening at Queensbay Mall this weekend from November 4 to 7!

Here, you can take a closer look at your favourite BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad models, and test drives will be available all day until 7pm. You will also be able to enjoy some special offers, including a complimentary gift worth up to RM1,000 upon delivery of your new pride and joy.

You will also be able to get a BMW with attractive rebates, high trade-in values and low interest rates along with the ongoing sales and service tax (SST) exemption*. Every purchase will also come with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and five years of free scheduled service** for total peace of mind.

Prefer something smaller yet no less fun? There are also incredible offers and low interest rates on MINI models*, while those who prefer the thrill of two wheels will be able to enjoy rebates, hassle-free financing packages and more from BMW Motorrad* that should not be missed. You will even be able to score some BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad lifestyle items at the pop-up merchandise area at unbelievable prices.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to Queensbay Mall in Penang from November 4 to 7 for the Auto Bavaria Irresistible Deals roadshow, and drive or ride home in a new BMW or MINI! For more information, visit the official Auto Bavaria website.

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad models.

**In accordance with the onboard Condition Based Service (CBS)