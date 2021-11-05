In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 November 2021 10:35 am / Comments are Disabled

When it comes to Porsche, few things in the world are as euphoric. But don’t just take our word for it. Experience a range of high-performance Porsche models yourself at the Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia 2021, offered none other than distinguished distributor Sime Darby Auto Performance.

The week-long Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia 2021 will take place at the Sepang International Circuit from December 3 to 9, where you can take part in an exhilarating driving experience programme that lets you immerse fully in every facet of the iconic Porsche brand to its core.

At the event, you get to put your manoeuvring skills to the test on a specially designed slalom course and even experience off-road driving, all in a Porsche car. You will also get to experience the all-electric Porsche Taycan and feel the unwavering motorsport DNA of a Porsche, even in the electric age.

Each participant is only allowed to bring one accompanying guest. The best part is, your guest can also experience the excitement for themselves when you enrol them for the Road Tour activity.

Be the first to get behind the wheels of the new Panamera, the recently launched Taycan Cross Turismo, as well as the soon-to-be-launched new Macan, along with a bevy of other models.

The Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia 2021 is clearly something you don’t want to miss as you also get to witness the premiere of the new eighth-generation 911 GT3. If you’re interested, all you have to do is click here find out more . You may also make further enquiries at your preferred Porsche Centres. Hurry, because seats are limited and selling out fast!