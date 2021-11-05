In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 November 2021 3:25 pm / Comments are Disabled

Interested in taking a closer look at the recently-launched locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and GLA SUV? Well, you can explore both models in great detail at the Cycle & Carriage Mercedes-Benz roadshow that will be held at Mid Valley Megamall’s Centre Court this November 10 to 14.

The new CKD versions of the A 200 Sedan as well as the GLA 250 will be on display at the event, along with the two variants of the E-Class facelift, namely the E 200 Avantgarde and E 300 AMG Line. Also present at the roadshow will be the GLB 250, so there’s definitely no shortage of choices to view and pick from.

Those who book a vehicle at the roadshow stand to get extras. All vehicle bookings at the event will be entered into a lucky draw, where three winners will be selected to receive a Mercedes-Benz Crestlink trolley bag and Mercedes-Benz wallet gift set each.

Additionally, Cycle & Carriage is also giving away a free SmartTag device for every vehicle purchased at the roadshow*. And, if you’ve been eyeing Mercedes-Benz merchandise, then the roadshow is the perfect place to bag those items at very attractive prices – there will be up to 40% discount on selected merchandise. Make your way to the roadshow to find out what’s on display.

*Until the car is registered.