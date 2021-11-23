In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 November 2021 5:17 pm / Comments are Disabled

It is an indisputable fact that one of the most critical aspects of a car is the contact area between the tyres and the road. For keener drivers or enthusiasts, settling for anything less than perfection is not an option, because they know that only a good set of Ultra-High Performance tyres can truly unlock the potential of their vehicles.

Bridgestone, a brand that is highly revered in the world of tyres and motor racing, is one such brand that they consistently rely on. Its legacy of offering cutting-edge products is unrivalled to this day, and its pursuit for perfect led to the creation of the new flagship – Bridgestone Potenza Sport.

The successor to the wildly popular S007A is engineered with the latest hybrid crown reinforcement technology (using nylon and aramid), specifically providing greater high speed stability, both in the corners and on a straight line.

The Potenza Sport’s unique shape, asymmetric wall angle and 3D sipes all help to maximise contact area with the road, which lends to higher levels of braking performance in the dry. Not only that, the ribs and void distribution have been perfectly designed to optimise water evacuation, generating exceptional traction in the wet. The significance of this cannot be understated, especially for those in tropical climates.

Bridgestone Potenza Sport

For drivers who won’t settle for less, the Bridgestone Potenza Sport is endgame-level. It’s for the reasons above that esteemed supercars such as the Maserati MC20, Lamborghini Huracan STO and BMW 8 Series are all fitted with the Potenza Sport right out of the factory. The Porsche Cayenne, Panamera and Audi RS3 are also among those equipped with this flagship tyre.

Besides that, its sidewall design is also strikingly distinctive, and the tyre is available in at least 84 sizes, for wheels measuring 17 to 22 inches in diameter. The Potenza Sport is manufactured in Europe, and you may click here to learn all about it.

For those with wheel sizes between 15 to 18 inches, you may look towards Bridgestone’s premium street sports tyre, the Potenza Adrenalin RE004. It comfortably outperforms the Potenza Adrenalin RE003 in areas such as dry handling and wet braking, and at the same time offers better rolling resistance, all without sacrificing noise and comfort levels.

Bridgestone Potenza Adrenalin RE004

Unique features include triple and half grooves for better cornering and braking performance, as well as rigid connecting blocks for enhanced tyre sensitivity while reducing excess movement at high speed.

The aggressive “A-shape” and dynamic tread pattern looks really good, too! Click here to learn all about the Bridgestone Potenza Adrenalin RE004.