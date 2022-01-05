In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 January 2022 2:38 pm / Comments are Disabled

Brand new vehicles come supported by warranty programmes and usually, scheduled servicing as well, but what about cars which have been around for more than a little while?

Swedish Auto is offering maintenance packages for out-of-warranty Volvo cars, at prices starting from RM450. The maintenance packages consist of engine lubricant and filter, computer diagnostics and an overall vehicular health check. This is joined by a 15% discount on parts.

These include items such as brake pads, wiper blades, oil filters, air filters, spark plugs, timing belts and more, and the maintenance packages offered are available for a range of post-2014 Volvo models including the S40 2.0L, S60 T4 and T5, XC90 T5, XC60 T5 and T6 as well as the XC60 2.0T.

In addition to the improved affordability of parts, genuine Volvo items purchased from and installed by an authorised Volvo dealership are now covered by the Customer Lifetime Parts warranty which was introduced on October 1, 2021. This warranty applies to the eligible parts from the date of purchase, and will remain valid for as long as the vehicle continues to be in the ownership of its present, registered owner.

Are you new to the Swedish Auto network? Beginning January 2022, bring your Volvo in for servicing for the first time, and you’ll receive a RM100 cash voucher as well as an exclusive Volvo umbrella; terms and conditions apply.

