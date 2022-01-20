In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 20 January 2022 11:52 am / Comments are Disabled

Looking for a premium car to add to your driveway this year? Audi Centre Setia Alam has just the setup for you, as the dealer is holding the Rimau International Chinese New Year 2022 promotion that is happening now until February 28, 2022. Here, you’ll stand to receive a host of gifts as well as attractive rebates and discounts when you purchase during this promotional period.

To start, every purchase of a new Audi from currently available stock will net you, the buyer, a choice of gifts that could be either a 65-inch Samsung UHD TV, an iPhone 13 Pro, or a Samsung S21 smartphone. Because this promotion will run to the end of February, the ongoing sales tax rebate is still in effect, therefore you’ll enjoy savings there, as well.

Standing out among this range of premium German automobiles is the facelifted Audi Q5, that now comes with the S Line exterior package as standard and is notable for its especially rich equipment specification. Here, the available options for the premium SUV include Matrix LED headlamps and OLED combination animated tail lamps for distinct visibility, along with sports rims in Anthracite Black and the black appearance package for greater visual presence.

Inside the facelifted Q5, available equipment also includes the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Multi Media Interface for crisp visual information, while the Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D can also be specified for your aural delights.

For assured roadholding, the Q5 facelift is also packed with optional adaptive air suspension the signature quattro driveline with Ultra technology, making the best use of its 2.0 litre turbocharged TFSI petrol engine. There’s more – whether its natural or artificial lighting you want to set to mood with, you have a choice with the Q5’s panoramic sunroof and ambient light package plus.

Fancy something else from the Audi line-up? Good news, as the promotion also applies to currently-available stock comprised of the new A4 sedan, the A7, as well as the Q2 facelift and the just-mentioned Q5 facelift. For something compact and stylish, there will also be the Q3 Sportback joining the line-up. That’s not all, as there are also specials for demo units on-site which offer savings of up to RM100,000!

