In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 February 2022 4:07 pm / Comments are Disabled

Usher in the Year of the Tiger with Sime Darby Motors this Chinese New Year and enjoy roaring good deals on BMW, MINI, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Hyundai and Volvo vehicles this coming weekend (February 11-13, 2022).

If you’re looking to add a BMW to your life, Auto Bavaria is providing exceptional rebates and an exclusive gift when you purchase any model during the CNY promotion period. Your new BMW will also be accompanied by a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with free scheduled service* for peace of mind ownership. Existing owners aren’t left out either, as they can send their BMW in for a complimentary 13-point vehicle inspection to determine the health of their pride and joy.

Auto Bavaria is also offering enticing rebates, low interest rate financing and high trade-in values when you purchase any MINI model, which are accompanied by a 4+1-year warranty and free scheduled service.

For those who prefer something a little more Scandanavian, Sime Darby Swedish Auto is offering a complimentary Volvo Service Agreement 3 (VSA 3) service maintenance package as well as an exclusive booking gift when your purchase a new Volvo model.

Ford fans can also look forward to a complimentary service maintenance package when purchasing selected 2021 model year vehicles. Additionally, test drive or book any Ford model and you’ll also enjoy a special gift during the promotion period. On February 12 and 13, Sime Darby Auto Connexion will also host workshops at Ford Ara Damansara, where you can learn the traditional craft of making dragon beard candy and flour dolls.

Hyundai models aren’t left out of Sime Darby Motor’s CNY promotion either, as they are offered with a five-year, 300,000 km warranty as well as a three-year, 50,000 km free maintenance package. As an extra benefit, you can also sign up for a Hyundai Loyalty Card at Hyundai Ara Damansara for free to enjoy up to 20% off selected parts and 15% off labour charges.

From Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara, there are approved units of the E-Pace from RM299k and the Discovery Sport from RM348k. Approved vehicles come with a minimum two-year comprehensive warranty** and up to full five years** on selected units, along with 24 months of roadside assistance.

For even greater presence, there are certified examples of the Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Sport SVR available from RM998k, with every purchase being accompanied by five times free service (up to five years or 65,000 km) and a two-year, 100,000 km warranty from the date of registration.

Last but certainly not least, Sime Darby Auto Selection is providing low interest rate financing and high trade-in values if you’re looking to get yourself a high-quality pre-owned vehicle. There are also attractive extended warranty programmes that can be added on to further safeguard your purchase.

With so many deals being offered by brands under Sime Darby Motors, there’s no better time to buy a new car than this weekend during Sime Darby Motors’ CNY event. Remember, it takes place this weekend from February 11-13, 2022, and you can find out more here or contact the following numbers: