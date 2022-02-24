In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 24 February 2022 7:15 pm / Comments are Disabled

Car ownership is a major undertaking, what with the initial purchase price to bear, either paid for outright or serviced by one of several available means of financing. There’s the cost and logistics of maintenance on top of that, too. You could rent or lease, but what if you want to be able to try different cars?

Launched in Malaysia in 2020, Trevo is a peer-to-peer car sharing service under Socar Malaysia that not only offers you, the guest, a wide range of mobility choices from the Trevo network, or you can also list your vehicle on the Trevo app as a host, which offers you the opportunity to earn income from your vehicle to offset costs of ownership.

Essentially a form of Airbnb for cars, peers on the Trevo platform engage each others’ services as guests and hosts – to book vehicles for hire, and to hire out their own vehicles for others to use, respectively – and there is a wide range of vehicles to choose from.

Guests will have just about every type of private passenger vehicle to choose from at Trevo. Whether it’s an economical hatchback, a luxury sedan or versatile SUV that you’re after, there is most likely a vehicle within the Trevo selection to suit your needs. Meanwhile for hosts, owners of vehicles listed on Trevo can earn up to four figures for a B-segment hatchback, or up to four times that for a double-cab pickup truck.

To use Trevo as a guest, download the mobile app and sign up with your details. Malaysians will need a full Malaysian drivers license, while non-Malaysians can use an international driving permit. Once your account has been verified, you’ll gain access to vehicles that will suit your needs.

To use Trevo as host, you’ll also use the mobile app to sign up, and additionally upload the vehicle’s information and choose the desired availability, delivery options as well as other details.

Are you very occupied, and would prefer to have someone else do the driving for you as you go about your business? Trevo also offers Buddy Driver, a personal driver service where you can be driven about in your own vehicle.

To engage the services of Buddy Driver, you’ll just need to complete the signing up process, select the time, pick-up and drop-off locations, and add your vehicle details. Once you review and confirm the details entered for the booking, your driver will be with you within one hour. Find out about Buddy Driver, here.

Last but not least, Trevo offers Trevo Guard for all Malaysian car owners. Trevo Guard is a hassle-free, one-stop solution for purchasing and renewing your vehicles’ insurance policies.

Trevo Guard offers a means to renew insurance policies with insurance provider Allianz, and these have been tailored to the needs of peer-to-peer car sharing as well as for e-hailing drivers. To purchase with Trevo Guard, fill in your details and send your quotation request through the Trevo Guard website, and a quotation will be sent within 24 hours.

Once you’re satisfied with your quotation, you’ll finalise payment at checkout and be on your way to enjoying your new car insurance plan. The first 1,000 Trevo Guard customers stand to receive up to 6.5% cash back from the total premium value, as well as two complimentary Buddy Driver bookings. What’s more, you don’t need to share your vehicle on the Trevo platform to be a Trevo Guard customer.

A comprehensive mobility solution under the Trevo banner it is, then, where its peer-to-peer car-sharing service is augmented by a personal driver service as well as vehicle insurance policy renewal solutions. Are you ready to look beyond conventional private vehicle ownership?