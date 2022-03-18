In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / 18 March 2022 7:50 pm / Comments are Disabled

Just one sleep until the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend, March 19 and 20. You can expect plenty of new and exciting premium cars to be on display, and if you’re a fan of Swedish elegance and sophistication – and you like your cars electrified – then you know where you should be tomorrow.

That’s because Volvo is exhibiting two new models at the event, both coming with electric assistance. The first is the V60 Recharge T8, which brings Gothenburg’s excellent plug-in hybrid powertrain to the wagon body style the company has been renown for.

With 407 PS, 640 Nm of torque, a combined fuel consumption figure of just 2.0 litres per 100 km and an all-electric range of 49 km, the V60 Recharge T8 sits at the intersection of performance and fuel efficiency. The handsome longroof also comes fully equipped in Inscription trim as well as the obligatory smorgasbord of Volvo’s safety systems, including Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

For those without the space to charge their cars at home, the XC90 B5 is a great option. Its 249 PS/350 Nm 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been augmented with a 14 PS/40 Nm electric motor, helping to provide an extra boost of power and enabling the big seven-seater SUV to hit a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.2 litres per 100 km.

One major benefit of the B5 is that unlike the previous pure petrol XC90s, it comes in the same range-topping Inscription Plus trim as the Recharge T8 and features all the same standard equipment, including 20-inch wheels, four-zone climate control and a 19-speaker, 1,400 watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system. And just like the V60, the XC90 B5 comes as standard with Volvo’s entire list of safety equipment.

Volvo joins a full roster of premium brands exhibiting at PACE, including BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Looking for something on two wheels? Not to worry, as we’ve got you covered with BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson, which will also be at the event. All of them will have their own fantastic deals in store, so there really isn’t a better place to purchase your new ride.

Need to finance your car? You can turn to our co-sponsor RHB Bank, which is offering rates as low as 1.99%* per annum (flat rate equivalent) on a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle through RHB Green Financing. For a regular car, you’ll be able to take advantage of RHB Vehicle Financing-i (Variable Rate) with rates as low as 2.10%* per annum (flat rate equivalent).

To sweeten the deal, RHB Bank provides principal reduction and daily rest balance reduction to save on profit charges; it also won’t penalise you with exit fees if you settle your loan early. What’s more, if you finance a minimum of RM50,000 of your car’s cost through RHB Bank at PACE 2022, you’ll receive complimentary RM100,000 of personal accident coverage from Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad.

And if you’re looking to trade in your existing car beforehand, you’ll receive a higher valuation through myTukar, which will also be present at the event. The online used car marketplace will handle everything including paperwork and dealings with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and once your car has passed inspection, you will be paid instantly.

On top of all these offers, you will also receive several goodies from us at paultan.org! All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners, including a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection films from Kuzig Glanz, a RM500 voucher for auto window films and auto coatings from V-Kool, a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions from Blueair, a RM500 voucher for child car seats from Recaro Kids and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

There will also be a fleet of quality pre-owned premium vehicles from participating brands, and customers who purchase them will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

Last but not least, those who ordered their cars at PACE 2022 will be in the running to win 10 smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner. Full details here.

With plenty of great deals from the participating brands as well as guaranteed vouchers from PACE and lucky draws, there’s no better place to purchase your premium ride than at PACE. So make a beeline for the event at the SCCC this March 19 to 20, and we’ll see you there!

*Based on current prevailing Base Rate (BR) of 2.5% as at 19 January 2022. Offered rates vary depending based on your commercial credit assessment.