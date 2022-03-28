In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 March 2022 10:25 am / Comments are Disabled

Looking to pamper your treasured ride with all the care and attention it deserves, but don’t fancy the thought of having to travel to many locations to accomplish all you’re looking to get done? Well, if you’re staying in Johor Bahru, you won’t need to do so any longer, because the ALVA Concept Store is heading your way.

That’s right. The brand, which pioneered its concept of a complete retail and service experience in the Klang Valley last year, is expanding its presence with the introduction of a new all-in-one concept store in Johor Bahru, the first-of-its-kind in the southern region.

Here, you can have a variety of automotive needs attended to, from the installation of window tint film and stickers to coating and detailing as well as body and paint work. Looking for engine and air-conditioning servicing or the latest in-car audio equipment or accessories? You’ll find it all housed in a single convenient location at ALVA.

For its window tint, ALVA uses films with 99.9% UV rejection and up to 98% rejection of infrared (IR) transmission. Whereas most tint films on the market start from 20% IR rejection, ALVA only uses higher grades (85% and above), so you’re assured of quality.

As for vehicle body coating and detailing, the brand utilises ALVA Coatbond, a unique additive formula before a ceramic coat is applied. This ensures that there are no residual compound residues, silicone, solvents or unseen paint contaminants in the paintwork after polishing. The coating adheres to the paint better as a result, ensuring better longevity and a better shine compared to other products on the market.

If you’re looking to spruce up your car with a new exterior coat, then body and paint will get the job done. Quality is assured, as ALVA adopts European standards for its paint process, employing the best practices across all stages, from dry sanding through to the application of water-based paints as well as with the equipment used.

Those looking to inject some visual flair to their ride can do so at ALVA, which offers a trendy selection of bubble-free vinyl stickers, with custom-made stickers available to provide even finer personalisation. For customers looking for engine maintenance and air-conditioning servicing, you’ll be attended to by technicians with more than 20 years’ experience, working with advanced hardware and computer diagnostics tools.

There is also an in-car audio and accessories section, where you’ll find a selection of plug & play audio and electronic devices to make your driving journey more enjoyable and relaxed.

To ensure customers are as pampered as their cars, the ALVA Concept Store provides a wide range of amenities for the comfort of customers while work is being carried out on their vehicles. In addition to a cosy waiting area, there’s also a snack bar and a mini cinema on-site to help you pass the time quickly and comfortably. Also situated within the compound is a surau.

If it sounds comprehensive, it is. There’s no better place to get your car detailed, repaired, maintained or accessorised, all conveniently housed under one roof. Drop by the ALVA Concept Store in Johor Bahru, which is located at 61B, Batu 4 1/2, Jalan Skudai Kiri, Kampung Skudai Kiri, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor. Operating hours are 9am to 8pm, seven days a week. To find out more, check out the ALVA Facebook page here, as well as the Alva website here.