Sime Darby Motors is celebrating this Hari Raya by offering the best deals across its brands during its exclusive event set to take place on the weekend of May 13-15, 2022.

For BMW fans, Auto Bavaria is providing exceptional rebates on the entire range of BMW models available in Malaysia. Each purchase will also be accompanied by a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with free scheduled service* for peace of mind ownership.

If two-wheeled BMWs are more your cup of tea, the BMW Motorrad range is available with special financing packages and a three-year warranty for all models.

Meanwhile, Sime Darby Swedish Auto is offering an exclusive gift pack worth RM200 for the first 15 Volvo bookings made during the May 13-15 period. That’s not all, as selected Volvo models will also come with complimentary digital video recorder and VSA3+ service package that covers scheduled maintenance as well as selected wear and tear parts.

Next up is Hyundai, which offers a five-year, 300,000-km vehicle warranty* and a three-year, 50,000-km free maintenance package*. Additionally, each successful booking puts you in the running to win gold coins worth RM2,000 (three winners monthly). Exclusive Hyundai merchandise is also on sale during the event.

Should you prefer British marques, all new Jaguar and Land Rover models will be offered with a five-year warranty and free service. There’s also a wide selection of approved used JLR models available, including the Jaguar E-Pace at RM299k with a minimum warranty of two years/100,000 km, and up to five years/150,000 km – whichever comes first. Various JLR branded goods and accessories will also be on offer during the event.

Those that are looking for a pick-up truck can turn to Ford, as selected variants of the Ranger will come with attractive cash rebates and/or free maintenance package*, and exclusively for this event, a free all-weather floor mat set designed specially by Ford Performance for function and a perfect fit, is yours.

Sime Darby Motors also offers a comprehensive range of pre-owned vehicles at attractive prices through Sime Darby Auto Selection. Special deals on selected models too, including a RM500 petrol voucher* when you purchase a 2021 Hyundai Grand Starex Executive Plus. Even if you aren’t looking to buy, you can enjoy a free 27-point vehicle inspection when you service your car at Sime Darby Auto Selection Service Centre, along with a 15% discount on selected parts.

If you’ve been eyeing a new ride for yourself or your family, or just want something to balik kampung in style, there’s something for you during Sime Darby Motors’ Hari Raya event from May 13-15, 2022. Find out more by contacting the following numbers:

Ford – Auto Connexion: 03-76215111

Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara: 03-92123103

Hyundai – Auto Hyundai: 03-76282500

BMW, MINI and Motorrad – Auto Bavaria: 1300-133-338

Volvo – Swedish Auto: 03-76233200

Pre-Owned – Auto Selection: 03-40652500

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW, Ford and Hyundai models.