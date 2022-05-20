In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 20 May 2022 9:04 pm / Comments are Disabled

Eyeing a great deal on a used car? Well, you’ll be able to find exceptional offers at the Jom Beraya Di myTukar event happening this weekend, May 20 to 22, at the myTukar Retail Experience Centres in Puchong South, Selangor and Plentong, Johor Bahru.

You’ll find a huge selection of pre-owned cars to pick from, with the variety ranging from budget daily runabouts to premium sedans, and there is of course a large spread of SUVs, MPVs and pick-up trucks. With more than a thousand vehicles to choose from, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for!

To sweeten the deal, MyTukar is offering goodies with every purchase of a vehicle at the event, in this case free Raytech tint and RM200 worth of Shopee vouchers. You’ll also be in the running to win prizes worth up to RM12,000, including a 3D/2N trip to Langkawi.

You can rest assured about the quality of your purchase. All the cars available at the event have gone through a refurbishment and a 160-point inspection to obtain the coveted myTukar Certified label, which means no mileage tampering and no major accident, fire or flood damage. Each vehicle also comes with a 12-month warranty for the engine and gearbox.

Making a purchase is also hassle-free, as myTukar will take care of the Puspakom inspection and registration with JPJ of the vehicle for you. Likewise, getting a loan and insurance for the car – you won’t have to go hunting for this, as you’ll be able to choose from a provided list of banks and insurance companies.

Taking it further, should you find it inconvenient to pick up your purchase, the company will be able to deliver the car to your doorstep. Buying a car has never been this easy, so head on down to the myTukar Retail Centres in Puchong and Plentong this weekend – from 9.30am to 6.30pm – to find your next ride.

Google Maps: MyTukar Retail Centre – Puchong

Lot 14225, KM 3, 8, Lebuhraya Damansara – Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Google Maps: MyTukar Retail Centre – Plentong

Lot 150114, Jalan Masai Lama, Taman Perindustrian Plentong, 81750 Johor Bahru, Johor