In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 4 October 2022 10:00 am / Comments are Disabled

Electric vehicles are all the rage these days but getting your hands on one can be difficult given the ongoing global chip shortage, which has resulted in a lack of ready stock and long waiting lists. Thankfully, there’s one way to purchase and drive away in an EV and drive away in no time at all.

G-Mart Group, through its import car dealer subsidiary Moscorp, has over 150 units of new, as well as reconditioned EVs in stock and ready to go. The company has plenty of experience when it comes to dealing with EVs, having registered 45 units since April.

Tesla fans will be glad to know that G-Mart’s line-up includes a wide collection of Model 3s (Japan and United Kingdom specifications) priced below RM250,000, with the most affordable units being offered for just a little over RM220,000. Besides the Model 3, there’s also the Model S, Model Y and Model X available.

Other EVs that are readily available include those made by Porsche like the Taycan, while Mercedes-Benz EVs that are being offered are the EQS, EQE and EQC. The options are diverse and include those from other brands as well, so you’ll be spoilt for choice to find an EV that suits your budget and needs.

To sweeten the ownership experience further, G-Mart will also provide RM20,000 worth of EV-related goodies with every purchase as part of its year-end promotion. As a start, every EV sold comes standard with a three-pin portable charger and a wallbox to facilitate your home/mobile charging requirements.

Additionally, you’ll enjoy unlimited AC/DC charging at any of G-Mart’s 13 outlets and freebies like combo charging adapters (applicable for Japan-spec Tesla models) as well as navigation system and SIM card installation.

To top it off, there’s zero processing fees with your purchase, and your new EV will come with a five-year limited warranty provided under G-Mart’s APEG Warranty subsidiary that covers the high-voltage battery, drive unit, media control units and other essentials.

To further support its EV customers, G-Mart will soon launch its first 3S centre dedicated to EVs. Called the GEVC (G-Mart EV Centre), the facility is located in Bandar Baru Bangi to provide service maintenance, repair and spart part services for EVs sold by the group. The GEVC also features service bays with high-voltage areas manned by trained and qualified technicians to ensure your EV is well taken care of, and it will be joined by a body and paint facility scheduled to open in early 2023.

With a wide range of EVs to choose from (including several Tesla models), robust aftersales support and plenty of goodies to go along with your purchase, head over to G-Mart’s official website and discover why they are the ideal companion as you take your first steps to EV ownership.