In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 27 October 2022 10:00 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’re in the market for a new Mercedes-Benz vehicle, and happen to be living in Penang, then you’ll want to head on over to the Cycle & Carriage roadshow taking place at the Main Atrium, Ground Floor, Sunway Carnival Mall, Seberang Prai, Penang this October 27-30, because there will be a huge selection of Mercedes-Benz models that you can view and experience.

The list of displays start with the Mercedes-AMG A 35. Powered by a M260 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 306 PS and 400 Nm of torque, this exhilarating beast does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds and has a 250 km/h top speed.

If the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is more to your liking, then take your pick from the C 200 Avantgarde and C 300 AMG Line. The locally-assembled CKD versions made their debut in August and are up to RM17k cheaper than the CBU variants, but feature nearly identical specifications to the imported units, making them exceptional value.

Alternatively, there’s the GLA 200 Progressive Line and GLA 250 AMG Line if a compact SUV is what you’re eyeing. As with the C-Class, both GLAs retain the equipment levels seen on the imported versions, but have become cheaper as a result of local assembly. If you fancy something larger, then either the GLC 300 e Coupé or GLE 450 AMG Line is surely the way to go.

Aside from the wide selection of Mercedes-Benz models that will be on display, the event will also showcase a comprehensive variety of Mercedes-Benz merchandise, which will feature discount promotions of up to 20%. Head on over to the Cycle & Carriage roadshow at Main Atrium, Ground Floor, Sunway Carnival Mall, Seberang Prai, Penang this October 27-30, from 10am to 10pm to find the ideal Mercedes-Benz for you!

Find out more about the event by calling 1-800-22-8000 or via WhatsApp, or by visiting any of the following Cycle & Carriage Bintang Northern (CCBN) region branches: