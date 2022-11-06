In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 6 November 2022 12:42 pm / Comments are Disabled

It’s Day Two of the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) for 2022, which goes on today until 7pm, with co-sponsors myTukar, Petron, Yinson GreenTech, along with a total of 12 automotive brands taking part here at the Setia City Convention Centre.

myTukar is where you’ll be looking when you want to trade in your vehicle towards your next new purchase that has caught your eye here at ACE 2022, and if you are looking for a used car to purchase, myTukar has an inventory of more than 50 used cars on site here at SCCC.

Buying from myTukar means there won’t be the potential long wait to delivery of your used car purchase, and your vehicle from myTukar can be delivered to your doorstep within a week and come with a five-day money-back guarantee. Your car purchase from myTukar will also come with a one-year warranty, as well as two complimentary maintenance service slots.

Buying your new vehicle via trade-in with myTukar will also come with on-site valuations for your current vehicle, and this will come with a 30-day price lock.

In addition to these, purchasing from or trading in your vehicle with myTukar here at ACE 2022 will score you more goodies. Organiser paultan.org will be offering RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers who trade in or make a booking for a used car from myTukar.

Trade-in customers will receive a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers to book a used car from myTukar will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Trade in your existing vehicle and book a used car in one go, and the voucher value increases to RM1,500.

As with the new cars on offer here at ACE 2022, test drives are also available for this pre-owned selection of vehicles. Also just beyond the halls are food trucks for when you need to replenish your own energy stores after covering the gamut of brands in attendance.

While rules and regulations in the country having eased upon entering the endemic phase, we will continue to take every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event. Come on over to the Setia City Convention Centre today, where ACE 2022 will be happening until 7pm.