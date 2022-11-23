In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 November 2022 4:55 pm / Comments are Disabled

Because it is invisible, we don’t take note of the air we breathe, but despite not being able to see it, you can be sure that there are pollutants and contaminants hovering about. While it’s impossible to filter out what you breathe in open public spaces, you can control the quality of air in places like your home and in your car.

A car’s AC system largely isolates you from the environment, but it can’t filter out the impurities present in the air. However, an air purifier such as Blueair’s Cabin P1 and P2i can remove external contaminants coming into the car, and having one inside the cabin means a world of difference to the air you breathe.

The Cabin series of air purifiers are compact, but highly efficient performers. They employ a smaller, mobile version of Blueair’s HEPASilent technology, which incorporates electrostatic and mechanical methods of air filtration. Aside from the ability to remove more than 99% of fine particles and motor vehicle exhaust emissions, HEPASilent technology is also able to capture up to 99.99% of of live, airborne SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as proven in laboratory tests.

With the ability to clean the air inside your car in less than six minutes with 10 air changes per hour, these stylish units are perfect for small- and medium-sized vehicles. Both the P1 and P2i feature the same performance specifications, but the P2i comes with Bluetooth connectivity, which enables users to control the unit remotely via the Blueair mobile app, allowing filter usage – and replacement intervals – to be tracked in easy fashion.

Visionary Solutions, the sole distributors for Blueair products in Malaysia, is offering great deals on the Cabin series as well as other models in the Blueair range. From now until December 31, 2022, you can enjoy 10% off on the purchase of any Blueair air purifiers.

The sweetener is surely the purchase with purchase (PWP) offer for the Cabin P1 and P2i as well as the portable Blue Pure Fan purifier. If you spend more than RM3,000 on Blueair air purifiers from the HealthProtect, DustMagnet, Classic, Blue Extension, Blue Pure Fan and Cabin series, you’ll be able to get the Cabin P1 at just RM688 (RCP: RM1,388), the Cabin P2i at RM888 (RCP: RM1,788) or the Blue Pure Fan at RM529 (RCP: RM1,388). That’s some savings.

Where can you get your hands on this deal? The Blueair range of air purifiers are available for purchase through the Visionary Solutions website as well as through the Blueair Lazada and Blueair Shopee shopping sites online.

Alternatively, if you’re interested in viewing and getting up close with Blueair products first-hand, the products are available at retail outlets such as Harvey Norman, ESH, TBM, SenQ, One Living, Best Denki and many more. Find out more about Blueair products and their benefits on the official Blueair website or through the official Blueair Malaysia Facebook page.