In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 1 December 2022 2:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

As we approach the end of 2022, you’re probably hunting for the best deals on a new car. Should that car be a BMW or MINI, we have some good news because the Wheelcorp Premium Year-End Celebration Bonanza is here with plenty of attractive offers available.

Whether you’re looking to add a BMW or MINI to your life, you’ll be able to enjoy cash rebates of up to RM65,000* on a wide selection of models that can be had with low financing rates that start from just 0.77%*.

If that isn’t enough, each purchase will also be accompanied by a complimentary queen size mattress worth RM8,200 from Italian company Magniflex. BMW buyers will also be treated to an additional complimentary insurance premium up to RM5,000 to kickstart your premium ownership experience.

If all this sounds very enticing, head on over to Wheelcorp Premium in Setia Alam or Klang this weekend (December 3-4, 2022) from 10am to 6pm to find your ideal BMW or MINI model. You’ll also be able to browse through the MINI Next collection, which contains a range of approved pre-owned MINI models that are readily available at attractive prices.

With car prices likely to increase next year, there’s no better time to get yourself a new car before 2022 draws to a close, so get in touch with Wheelcorp Premium sales advisors today to take advantage of the best deals in town.

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW and MINI models.