Porsche vehicles have always had a timeless quality to them, from the way they look and drive to how they deliver emotion and excitement, and are just as thrilling to drive today as they were the day they left the factory.

Given that fact, you’ll find that there is no shortage of allure in exploring the pre-owned path. There’s no old Porsche, only new owners. Entry into the world of Porsche has never been easier through Porsche Approved, which offers a multitude of alluring vehicle models at attractive prices.

From the mid-engine, two-door sports car that is the 718 Cayman to the stylish four-door Panamera 4 Sports Turismo and SUVs like the Cayenne Turbo, there is a comprehensive selection to pick from, so you’re sure to find you dream ride.

You’ll enjoy peace of mind knowing that every Porsche pre-owned vehicle has been subjected to a 111-point certified check in accordance with Porsche global standards. For even greater assurance, all Porsche Approved vehicles are restored with genuine Porsche parts and come with 24 months of approved warranty and roadside assistance.

On top of that, vehicle appraisal programmes are available via appointment basis, should you be interested to trade-in your current Porsche.

Register your interest for the Porsche Pre-Owned Car Day happening on January 7 to 8, 2023. Find your ideal Porsche Approved vehicle at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara’s open house event, which runs from 10am to 5pm (4pm on Sunday, January 8).