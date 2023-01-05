In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 January 2023 10:09 am / Comments are Disabled

It’s the new year, have you checked your tyres? Start 2023 right by ensuring that the four small contact patches your car has with the road is in optimum condition, more so when the Chinese New Year holiday season is just around the corner, and plenty of driving will be done in that period.

Changing tyres may be a routine job, but you can score big with Pirelli. Pirelli is currently having a gift with purchase and weekly draw campaign with gifts for every tyre purchase, plus a chance to bag attractive prizes including the latest iPhone 14 Pro!

The ongoing promo offers a free Pirelli tumbler with every purchase of four pieces of Pirelli tyres of 16 inches and below, and a stylish Pirelli barrel bag with every purchase of four pieces of Pirelli tyres of 17 inches and above.

Every purchase of two tyres will net you one weekly draw coupon, and the prizes are attractive. There will be six weekly draws throughout the campaign, offering ten RM388 vouchers in every draw. The upcoming weekly draws are on January 6, 13 and 20. There’s more! An iPhone 14 Pro await the winner of the grand draw on January 20. That’s two days before CNY – new year, new phone.

This gift with purchase and weekly draw campaign is a nationwide programme, including East Malaysia. All you have to do to be in the running for the weekly draw is scan the QR code on the campaign page, answer a very simple question, input your details and upload your receipt – that’s all. Full details here.

Have peace of mind when travelling this CNY season with the Pirelli 360 Tyre Secure programme, which offers six months of road damage warranty and 1-for-1 tyre replacement. Good luck in the draws and remember, power is nothing without control.