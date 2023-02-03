In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 February 2023 2:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

Welcome the Year of the Rabbit with an exciting new ride and enjoy the best deals at Sime Darby Motors’ Chinese New Year open house. Happening this weekend from February 4-5, 2023, head on over to Sime Darby Motors City to experience a wide range of makes and vehicles.

BMW fans can enjoy enticing rebates* and low interest rates* from Auto Bavaria. From the capable 2 Series Gran Coupe to the stately X7, BMW cars blend performance, style, comfort and technology to deliver sheer driving pleasure. The familiar is made even more electrifying in the realm of BMW i, with the iX3 being an impressive electric vehicle that seamlessly integrates into your life.

Should you need to retire your used car, you’ll also be afforded a high trade-in value. Peace of mind ownership is also assured when you pick up the keys to your new BMW, as you’ll be provided a five-year, unlimited mileage with free scheduled service. With BMW i electric vehicles, the high-voltage battery is covered for eight years or 160,000 km.

If two-wheeled BMWs are more your cup of tea, Auto Bavaria has the largest network of BMW Motorrad dealerships in Malaysia and is offering hassle-free financing packages as well as a three-year warranty on motorcycles.

For those who have always wanted to enter the quirky and fun world of MINI, exceptional rebates*, a high trade-in value for your used car and attractive freebies* await you when you take that step. To make sure your time in a MINI is enjoyable, a four-year warranty with free service accompanies any model you purchase.

The electric vehicle scene is booming, and one of the most anticipated models to be launched is the BYD Atto 3. With prices starting from RM149,800, the Atto 3 delivers in terms of performance and range, with high levels of standard equipment. To sweeten things further, Sime Darby Beyond Auto is providing a warranty package that covers the vehicle for six years/150,000 km. This is on top of the Blade battery warranty of eight years/160,000 km and drive system warranty of eight years/150,000 km.

Shifting to something with Scandinavian flair, Sime Darby Swedish Auto is offering a complimentary digital video recorder (DVR) and VSA3+ package for selected models. With the Volvo Service Agreement (VSA3+), it’s not just the first three scheduled maintenance services that are covered, but also certain wear and tear items.

Moving on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has a range of certified units of the iconic Defender up for grabs from as low as RM538k*. There are also ready stocks of the 2023 Range Rover Velar and Discovery Sport available, and all new JLR vehicles come with a complimentary five-year warranty and servicing, plus three years of roadside assistance.

Fan of the pick-up truck will be glad to know that SDAC is also offering cash rebates or a free service package with the next-generation Ford Ranger XLT Plus**. The latest Ranger boasts an even more imposing design that highlights its off-road capabilities, while still being well equipped for the daily drive.

Over at Hyundai, rebates of up to RM8,000 are available for selected models*. Existing Hyundai Loyalty Card holders and Hyundai i-Care Plus members aren’t left out either, as Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors is offering up to 20% off on selected parts and 15% off on labour charges.

Buyers looking to score a good deal on a used car can head on over to Sime Darby Auto Selection, where attractive Chinese New Year deals and competitive prices are on offer. Additionally, enjoy a complimentary service package* and extended warranty programme* with your purchase, and just like with some of the brands mentioned, a high trade-in value is provided when you are looking to switch up.

With so many good deals on offer from Sime Darby Motors, there’s no better time to add a new car to your life. To find out more, contact the following numbers:

Ford – Auto Connexion: 03-76215111

Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara: 03-92123103

Hyundai – Auto Hyundai: 03-76282500

BMW, MINI and Motorrad – Auto Bavaria: 1300-133-338

Volvo – Swedish Auto: 03-76233200

BYD – Beyond Auto: 1300381888

Pre-Owned – Auto Selection: 03-40652500

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW, Ford, JLR and Hyundai models.

**For 2022 model year units only.