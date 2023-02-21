In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 21 February 2023 5:07 pm / Comments are Disabled

Fans of motorcycles with motorsport deep in their core will surely have their attention turned to the lightweight duo that is the KTM 200 Duke naked motorcycle and the KTM RC 200 sport bike, and KTM Malaysia is offering the sub-200 cc duo at basic selling prices of RM13,888 or RM284 monthly* for the 200 Duke and RM15,888 or RM310 monthly* for the RC 200.

While being born from the Austrian brand with racing in its veins, the pair that is the 200 Duke and the RC 200 bring ease of handling and lightness which make them both suited to aspiring riders.

This group would be those who may be starting out on their motorcycling journey, for those who want to upgrade to their first KTM motorcycle from a moped or kapchai, as well as for those who are looking for a machine that is lightweight, compact and easily manoeuvred in the confines of built-up urban areas. In the case of the RC 200, the sportbike model has been further honed to benefit the racetrack enthusiast.

Performance and agility are therefore the hallmarks of KTM models such as the 200 Duke and the RC 200, and to make these even more attractive, KTM Malaysia has promotions ongoing for this 200 cc duo.

Valid from now until March 31, 2023, both the 200 Duke naked bike and RC 200 sport bike will be sold with free maintenance worth RM1,237 for one year! Here, the items covered in the one year of free-of-charge maintenance includes engine oil and oil filter, air filter, shim and labour charges, as well as four scheduled services or up to 15,000 km, whichever comes first.

The 200 Duke combines power with responsive handling, thanks to an ultra-compact single-cylinder four-stroke engine that outputs 26 hp through a six-speed close-ratio transmission offering especially low fuel consumption at 35 km per litre. These are mated to a chassis that is comprised of a split-steel trellis frame and a lightweight, high-performance upside-down fork by WP; this brings world-class parts and handling qualities to the sub-200 cc naked bike segment.

Braking comes courtesy of Bybre calipers, hailing from renowned braking equipment specialist Brembo, along with dual-channel ABS by Bosch ensuring safety when road conditions become uncertain. When the rider takes to the track and is ready to race, the 200 Duke brake system also features a Supermoto mode.

The latest redesign of the RC 200 brings new and improved windshield, headlight, handlebars, fuel tank, seat, frame and wheels. Its fairing has been inspired by race bikes in Moto3, a category that KTM competes in, bringing an even more aerodynamic design while the area around the rider’s knees have been developed to be as narrow as possible, while its lightweight footpegs are also new.

Also new in the RC 200 sport bike is its engine mapping for improved torque delivery, making it smoother and yet still hard-hitting to maximise drive. A larger air filter box has been incorporated to help take advantage of the engine revisions, along with a curved radiator with fans to help keep cool.

Chassis components on the RC 200 are quality kit, featuring a WP Apex Big Piston Fork in front and WP Apex shock at the rear. Like on the 200 Duke, the RC 200 gets Bybre braking hardware aided by dual-channel ABS from Bosch, joined by a Supermoto mode enabling the rider to hone their skills and mimic their favourite, flamboyant racers.

More fuel can be carried in the RC 200 thanks to a tank that has grown from 9.5 litres to 13.7 litres (including a 1.5 litre reserve), enabling the rider to keep going at race pace for longer. Handlebars are now adjustable, being 1.15 mm taller than on the previous generation and can be lowered by 2.1 mm to suit racers.

