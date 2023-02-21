In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 21 February 2023 10:53 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking for a great deal on a pre-owned BMW, then here’s the perfect place – and time – to find the ideal ride. The February Spectacular BMW Premium Selection Fair by Millennium Welt happening this coming weekend promises plenty of irresistible deals.

The BPS event, which takes place at the Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North showroom this February 24 to 26 from 10am to 6pm daily, will have a large selection of BMW models to choose from, all at very attractive prices.

How attractive? Well, for example, a 2020 BMW 320i can be owned for below RM200,000, which sounds like a neat deal. With around 100 units on show at the event, you’ll have no shortage of choices to view and try out.

To sweeten the deal, all BPS vehicles come with a complimentary one-year insurance, with the cap limit set at RM5,000, and will also include at least one year of warranty*. This means that vehicles with expired BRI warranties, as well as mixed-brand vehicles, will be covered under warranty.

Head on over to the Millennium Welt KL North showroom, which is located at Lot 50009, Off Jalan Kuching, 51200 Kuala Lumpur, this February 24 to 26. For more details, please call 03-6122-2288 or visit the company’s official Facebook page.

*Terms and conditions apply.