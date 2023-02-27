In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 27 February 2023 11:21 am / Comments are Disabled

Ingress Auto is set to host its biggest event this year, the Ingress Auto Festival 2023 that will be held at the open car park of Plaza Arkadia in Desa ParkCity, this March 3 to 5, 2023 from 9am to 6pm.

The festival is set to bring the latest models from BMW, MINI and on the pre-owned front, BMW Premium Selection, and that won’t be all – plenty of automotive-related activities will be happening, so be sure to get there!

Great deals await those about to make a purchase of a new BMW or MINI vehicle. For BMW, financing is offered at rates as low as 0.92%, with cash rebates of up to RM35,000 on offer. Buying on trade-in? You’ll benefit from high trade-in values on your existing vehicle, too, and purchases of selected models will entitle you, the buyer, to a selection of gifts for selected models.

Make a booking on a BMW at the festival, and you’ll stand to receive either a Samsung Bespoke refrigerator, or a Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K television and a Samsung Jet Bot+ vacuum. This way, you’ll get to treat your home along with your new car purchase.

Buy a MINI at the Ingress Auto Festival 2023, and you’ll receive RM1,000 credit in a Touch ‘n Go card, along with a mystery gift upon booking of your MINI, which comes with a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty. In addition, there will also be BMW and MINI branded merchandise on display and available to purchase at the festival!

There’s more. For the speed fiends, there will be a time attack competition, while BMW X models will feature in the BMW X Ramp Adventures demonstration at the festival. Of course, there will be a whole range of BMW and MINI vehicles on display throughout, with more than 20 units to be present for the show.

Ready to head on over to the largest Ingress Auto show of the year? Be sure to check out the Ingress Auto Festival 2023 at the open car park of Plaza Arkadia in Desa ParkCity, this March 3 to 5, 2023 from 9am to 6pm. To find out more, get in touch with Ingress Auto, here, or check out the Ingress Auto Facebook page, here.

*Terms and conditions apply.