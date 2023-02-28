In Advertorial, Lotus, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 28 February 2023 3:35 pm / Comments are Disabled

Good things come to those who wait, they say. And they are right. The Lotus Emira is now in Malaysia and Lotus Cars Malaysia (LCM) will be having an exclusive preview of Hethel’s final ICE-powered car. Yup, Lotus is going electric, and the Emira will be its final model to be propelled by an engine, making it an immediate future classic.

Wait, wasn’t the Emira already previewed here? Yes, it was, but the grey unit that landed on our shores in April 2022 was a pre-production unit on a world tour – this time, LCM has a production car, a First Edition with all the bells and whistles, painted in a gorgeous shade of Magma Red.

Behind the Emira’s cabin – mid-engined, rear-wheel drive, of course – is a 3.5 litre V6 engine with an Edelbrock 1740 supercharger. The powerful and reliable Toyota 2GR-FE unit makes 405 PS and 420 Nm with a six-speed manual gearbox. Choose the six-speed torque converter automatic and you’ll get 430 Nm of twist.

Both transmissions will take the svelte Lotus to 290 km/h, but the auto is a tenth quicker in the 0-100 km/h sprint (4.2 seconds) than the stick shift (4.3 seconds). It’s clear then that the Emira has the performance to back up its junior supercar looks.

Modern Lotus is known for lightweight “pure” sportscars, usually with spartan cabins that only provide the necessary. Not the Emira, which has seen Lotus adopt a “paradigm shift in levels of practicality, comfort, functionality and technology”.

This is a car that you can drive daily, and that’s obvious when you enter the modern and minimalist, but stylish and well-equipped cabin. Leather, screens, electric seats, connectivity, ambient lighting – they’re all available alongside a 10-channel 340W sound system was developed with respected British audio brand KEF, which also supplied its signature Uni-Q speakers.

All the creature comforts of an executive car combined with Lotus’ signature lightweight dynamics and performance. That’s the sexy Emira, and paultan.org readers can be among the first Malaysians to get up close and personal with it at LCM’s exclusive preview event happening on March 5, 7pm to 9pm, at the company’s HQ in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam. It’s a great opportunity, so if you want in, get the details here and RSVP at 016-6112388 as slots are limited. Good luck and see you there!

