In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 March 2023 2:41 pm / Comments are Disabled

Dodo Mat isn’t your average car mat, but a revolutionary design featuring an innovative dual-layer that always looks tidy, and is very easy to clean. Now, the company has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious STAR Outstanding Business Award (SOBA) 2022 honouring the best SMEs in Malaysia.

Organised by the Star Media Group to recognise up-and coming non-listed businesses and their contributions to the Malaysian economy, SOBA has been running for over a decade now, and is widely regarded in the industry as one of the most prestigious business awards in the country. SOBA winners are testaments of high achievement and serve as a benchmark for others to emulate, the organisers say.

SOBA 2022, the latest edition, will have its gala night and awards ceremony on March 9 at KLCC, and Dodo Mat has been selected as a finalist in the Best in eRetail category. This is major recognition for the car mat manufacturer and its effective online marketing strategy.

Dodo Mat’s dual-layer construction – Malaysia’s first – has a honeycomb design as the first layer, which can effectively hide dirt from sight as dirt falls to the second layer. This ensures that the car looks clean and neat all the time. Cleaning the mat is a simple affair – one just needs to peel open the layers and all the collected dirt can be easily removed.

Continued innovation is vital, and Dodo Mat improved on the original design by adding an aluminium sheet behind the rear centre mat that covers the transmission tunnel hump. This makes the mat more pliable, allowing it to precisely follow the curves of the hump. The result is a neat look.

Quality is a main pillar in Dodo Mat’s business, and the high quality standards imposed on the product has earned it verification from SIRIM QAS International. It ensures the product meets the highest standards of quality, safety and performance. To learn more about Dodo Mat and its products, visit its official website, Facebook page and TikTok.