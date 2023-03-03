In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 March 2023 5:04 pm / Comments are Disabled

The Hari Raya celebrations will soon be upon us, and if you’re looking to add a new ride to your life, myTukar has got you covered with a wide selection of cars of different makes and models. With the myTukar Certified promise, enjoy peace of mind ownership knowing that you’re getting a car that is as good as new for a safe balik kampung trip. The best part is, you’ll also be able to enjoy some attractive deals and rewards along the way.

From March 1 until May 19 this year, enjoy up to RM27,000 off* when you buy a myTukar Certified car, with the first 300 customers being rewarded with a RM100 petrol card. Each purchase also provides you with an entry to a lucky draw where five customers stand to win a 6D4N all-expenses-paid trip to Seoul Korea for two worth RM11,600. Additionally, there are 11 Philips 43-inch Android TVs worth RM1,799 each up for grabs.

Buying a myTukar Certified car is also advantageous not just because of the deals on offer, but the assurance when you collect the keys. Before being put up for sale, every myTukar Certified car is subjected to a rigorous 160-point inspection covering vital aspects like the engine, steering, brakes, suspension, transmission and clutch.

This is to ensure you receive a trouble-free car that has not been involved in major accidents, exhibit flood or fire damage and have not had their mileage tampered with. Cars that make the cut are also given a once over of their exterior and interior, while on-board diagnostics tests are carried out to make sure there are no faults. On top of that, you’re provided with a one-year warranty on the engine and gearbox as well as a five-day money back guarantee.

If you’re looking to get your car looked after, visit any myTukar Service Centre for a free health check and take advantage of the promotions on offer from March 1 to April 30, 2023, including 50% off alignment and balancing service packages as well as a 30% discount for a complete car paint respray. The latter is perfect for when you want to give your car a total makeover and is accompanied by a complimentary coating for the headlamps and all rims respray worth RM800.

With plenty of upsides, have a menangful Raya with myTukar’s promotion from March 1 to May 19, 2023. To find out more, direct your browser to myTukar’s official website and enjoy this promotion at any of myTukar’s outlets in Malaysia:

Central region

myTukar Retail Experience Centre and Service Centre – Puchong South

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Glenmarie

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Midvalley

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – One Utama

myTukar Body & Paint Centre – USJ

Southern region

myTukar Retail Experience Centre and Service Centre – Seremban

myTukar Retail Experience Centre and Service Centre – Skudai

myTukar Retail Experience Centre and Service Centre – Plentong

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Malacca

myTukar Body & Paint Centre – Ulu Tiram

Northern region

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Juru Autocity

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Ipoh

*Applicable for selected models.