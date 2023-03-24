In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 24 March 2023 11:54 am / Comments are Disabled

Child car seat safety is something that all parents must take seriously, regardless if it is a quick drive to get some groceries or a balik kampung trip. In the world of child car seats, Recaro stands out as a premium brand with more than 110 years of experience in the field, with products that are world-class, comfortable and specifically designed to keep your little one safe.

With the Hari Raya celebrations soon to be upon us, Recaro is offering its Namito Mix & Match Bundle, which allows you to take home two products together at 40% off. The first is the Recaro Namito, a child car seat that is able to grow with the child using it and comes with Advanced Side Protection (ASP), where integrated protectors combine with the seat structure to reduce the forces that would act upon the child in the event of a collision.

The Namito is perfectly suited for children aged from newborn to 12 years, or up to a weight of 36 kg. Its longevity is only matched by its practicality, with the patented Hero Safety System enabling quick and simple securing of a child in the seat, while 360-degrees of rotation and one-handed adjustment makes setting it up for your child a breeze.





The bundle also includes the Recaro Easylife Elite 2, which is a stroller tailor-made for children aged from newborn until three years old, or up to a weight of 15 kg. The Easylife Elite 2 is the perfect all-rounder thanks to features such as an extra large sun canopy, the ability to accommodate the Recaro Avan infant carrier as well as being able to folded into a compact size for easy transportation.

More importantly, it is designed to keep your infant comfortable, with back and legrest adjustability for optimum ergonomics, while an air ventilation promotes good air circulation. Together, both the Namito and Easylife Elite 2 are the perfect complement to your child’s upbringing.

The Namito Mix & Match Bundle starts from just RM2,428 for the Select versions of the Namito and Easylife Elite 2. The Prime versions of both Recaro products can also be had for RM2,698, with the only difference being the available colours as they offer the same functionality. You also have the freedom of choice mix and match the product variants to your liking.





If you’re looking for the best for your child, Recaro provides quality products that are designed in Germany to meet the highest standards. You’ll want to hurry though, as the promotion will only be available from now until April 30, 2023.

To sweeten the deal further, free gifts will be provided when you purchase Recaro products. With a minimum spend of RM1,200, you’ll receive a limited edition Recaro T-shirt worth RM129. With RM2,400 spent, you’ll not only get the T-shirt, but also a Recaro cap also worth RM129. Spend at least RM3,000 and your free gifts include the T-shirt as well as a Recaro backpack worth RM300.

Find out more about the Namito Mix & Match Bundle promotion by getting in touch with Recaro Kids Malaysia and experience the benefits of the Namito and Easylife Elite 2 at your nearest Recaro outlet.