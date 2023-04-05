In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 April 2023 11:49 am / Comments are Disabled

Those considering a brand new or pre-owned BMW, this is it, the big sales event of the year, the Auto Bavaria Xtravaganza 2023! As usual, it will be held at the vast carpark of Stadium Bukit Jalil and it’s happening this weekend – April 7-9.

Auto Bavaria, the dealership synonymous with BMW, is promising electrifying deals and the widest array of models from the Bavarian marque. On top of the great deals on offer, there’s even an exclusive delivery gift of a 65-inch TV for selected models.

Even if you’re not yet planning to buy a new BMW, there’s plenty in store in Bukit Jalil this weekend. The Auto Bavaria Xtravaganza 2023 will also incorporate the BMW Driving Experience (on Saturday and Sunday), the X-Ramp and Park Assistant Demo and an Electric Vehicle Workshop for you to learn more about EVs and experience BMW features first hand.

Last but certainly not least, BMW Premium Selection will be part of this sales event, which means that you’ll find a wide range of approved pre-owned BMW models at very attractive prices. There will also be sales of BMW merchandise and lifestyle goods.

Great deals for brand new and pre-owned BMWs plus exciting demos and activities await you at Auto Bavaria Xtravaganza 2023, so come on down to Stadium Bukit Jalil’s Carpark B from April 7-9, 9am till 7pm. Don’t snooze on this one! Click here for full details.