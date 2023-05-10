In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 May 2023 3:05 pm / Comments are Disabled

There’s buzz around the new Lotus Eletre, and understandably so. Recently launched in Malaysia, Lotus’ first ever SUV has bold styling and electrifying performance. Thanks to government incentives for full EVs, the Eletre even comes with a surprising price tag, one that no one would expect given the product and performance on offer. From RM578,000.

The top-spec Eletre R produces a monumental 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.95 seconds, 80-120 km/h in under 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h, making it the world’s fastest dual-motor fully electric SUV. Mind you, we’re not talking about a stripped-out supercar but a comfortable four-seater with all the luxuries one expects from a premium SUV.

Here’s your chance to get intimate with the Eletre, which will be headlining Lotus Cars Malaysia’s event at the Bangsar Shopping Centre (BSC). The roadshow will be at the BSC main concourse from today till May 14, and an Eletre S in Solar Yellow will take centre stage.

If you’re among those who think that EVs can wait, and that we should enjoy the best of ICE while they’re still around, you’re not going to do much better than the Lotus Emira. Blending junior supercar looks with Hethel’s signature lightweight performance and handling – plus modern tech and creature comforts – the Emira is Lotus’ final sports car with petrol power, and what a way to sign off.

The Emira with a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine in gorgeous Seneca Blue will be at BSC alongside the Eletre, so come check out this dynamic duo at BSC. Lotus Cars Malaysia will be accepting bookings. The event space will be closed for private viewing sessions at 7pm to 10pm on May 11, and 3pm to 10pm on May 12. Other than those slots, it’s open to the public.

For enquiries or to schedule an appointment with the Lotus Experts, contact 016-6112388.