11 May 2023

Hari Raya may be over, but Sime Darby Motors is continuing the festive mood with its Raya event this coming weekend (May 13-14). If you’re looking to snag a deal, head on over to Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara, because a host of outstanding offers await across a multitude of brands.

At Auto Bavaria, you’ll find plenty of great deals, be it from BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad. If you’re keen on a BMW vehicle, there’s a wide variety of models to pick from, and you’ll be able to enjoy not just attractive rebates and low interest rates but a high trade-in value for your existing vehicle as well.

To further sweeten the deal, the company is providing an extension of the Service Inclusive from five years/100,000 km to six years/120,000 km for selected models. Also, selected models will come with a complimentary one-year BMW Comprehensive Motor Insurance (capped at RM5,000) or a complimentary wallbox.

Exceptional rebates are also available for MINI models, as is a high trade-in value offer for your existing car. If you purchase a MINI 3 Door Cooper SE, you’ll receive a complimentary one-year MINI Service Repair Inclusive. Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad is offering three years warranty and a low interest rate for selected models as well as hassle free financing packages.

Elsewhere, you’ll find discounts of up to RM8,000 for selected models over at Hyundai. The company is also offering free leather seats upgrade and free 3M Premium Tint with every booking for the Hyundai Creta.

Deals at Jaguar Land Rover include a certified Defender 90 for RM538k and approved pre-owned Jaguar XF, with prices starting from RM388k. You’ll also be able to test drive Jaguar’s 400PS all-electric I-PACE, which starts from RM460,800, at the event.

Over at Swedish Auto, Volvo models are being offered with free VSA5+, free first year car insurance (capped at RM7,000) and a complimentary dashcam. As for Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), it’s offering two years free service for Ford Ranger XL and XLT models.*

As for BYD, check out the ATTO 3, which is priced from RM149,800*. The all-electric SUV comes with a six-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty and an eight-year/150,000 km drive unit warranty. Aside from Ara Damansara, you can visit any of the BYD Sime Darby Beyond Auto showrooms to test drive the ATTO 3 this weekend – showrooms are located at BYD Trec KL, BYD Johor Midvalley South and BYD Gurney Plaza. Penang.

Lastly, Sime Darby Auto Selection will have a wide range of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles, all at what the company says is the best price in the market. Further enticement comes in the form of a high trade-in value, making any deal even sweeter.

With so many deals and promotions on offer, you’re bound to find your desired ride at the Sime Darby Motors Raya event, so head on over to Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara this weekend (May 13-14). Find out more about this exciting event by contacting the individual dealerships at:

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW, MINI, Ford and Hyundai models.