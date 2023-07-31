Own a Volvo EV with Volvo Car Financial Services – purchase by Sept 30, get RM20k off loan principal

In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 31 July 2023 3:52 pm / Comments are Disabled

As Volvo has committed to electrified motoring, Volvo Car Malaysia is helping future owners take a more attainable route into ownership of electrified vehicles through Volvo Car Financial Services, which is offering a set of packages to make ownership of a new, electrified Volvo easier to realise.

When you purchase a brand new, fully electric Volvo, the benefits are immediate. Buy a Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric or C40 Recharge Pure Electric between now and September 30, and you’ll get an instant final price reduction as you’ll get RM20,000 off your loan principal. At the same time, buyers will also get to reduce the financing amount when extra is paid into monthly instalments.

Purchase a Volvo C40 Recharge at RM290,000, for instance with a downpayment of RM40,000 and a financed sum of RM250,000, a five-year financing tenure at 1.75% p.a. brings potential savings of RM23,099*, while financing over a nine-year tenure at 1.71% p.a. yields potential savings of RM26,919*.

There’s also the option of enjoying special rates on the financing of your new Volvo electric vehicle; get in touch with a Volvo Car sales consultant, and you’ll be able to find out more about your eligibility for special rates as well as how to save on finance charges. There are early settlement benefits, too; enjoy a shorter financing tenure, and there are no exit fees upon early settlement.

This promotion from Volvo Car Financial Services is also applicable when you order the Volvo XC40 Pure Recharge or Volvo C40 Pure Recharge online, here.

Benefits are also offered when you purchase a new Volvo plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Purchase a Volvo XC60 Recharge or XC90 Recharge from now until September 30, and you’ll receive a promotion package worth nearly RM20,000.

This promotion package consists of the five-year Volvo Service Plan (VSP) that is worth RM12,900 on its own, which is a comprehensive service package by Volvo Car Malaysia that covers your first five vehicle services including wear-and-tear items and labour costs, free software updates and vehicle health checks. Complimentary vehicle insurance for the first year worth RM7,000 is also included.

Between the fully electric and plug-in hybrid models offered by Volvo Car Malaysia, there’s something to augment the motoring needs of your household. Enjoy these deals from Volvo Car Malaysia when you purchase a brand new BEV or PHEV Volvo by September 30.

Ready to own a new Volvo electric or electrified vehicle? Find out more at the link, here.

*includes RM20,000 instant principal reduction with fees and charges.