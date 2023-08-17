Volvo Makers of Tomorrow exhibition at BSC, August 16-20 – financing, deals on PHEVs, and more

In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 17 August 2023 10:27 am / Comments are Disabled

As we approach Merdeka Day this month and Malaysia Day just the month after, we can see that auto manufacturing has been an integral part of our nation’s history. In fact, ours is one that has seen the Volvo brand involved in our country right from the beginning.

Volvo Car Malaysia has an illustrious history in Malaysia, having set up the Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia plant in Shah Alam, Selangor in 1966, and then came the locally assembled Volvo 144 the year after.

Along the way, the Volvo brand has come to be synonymous with safety, perhaps most famously with its introduction of the three-point seat belt that was developed by Volvo safety engineer Nils Bohlin. Volvo didn’t stop there, and made the invention available to everyone including other automakers. The three-point seat belt is estimated to have saved more than one million lives ever since.

Building on its legacy on top of its work towards a better life with vehicles, Volvo Car Malaysia has laid out its plans for electrification and goals towards climate neutrality; the company aims to have 75%, or three-quarters of its total vehicle sales to be Recharge Pure Electric vehicles by 2025, and be on its way to becoming a fully electric car company by 2030. Additionally, VCM aims to become climate-neutral by 2040.

On that path to climate neutrality via electrification, Volvo Car Malaysia also became the first luxury automotive brand in Malaysia to introduce a locally assembled plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Volvo XC90 Recharge in 2016, and has since offered a full range of locally assembled PHEVs. The company is also the first to introduce a locally assembled full battery-electric vehicle, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric in 2022, which was then followed closely with the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric.

In conjunction with the Volvo Cars’ 96th anniversary and Malaysia’s 66th Merdeka Day, Volvo Car Malaysia aims to help future owners get into electric motoring by making the transition more accessible, and is offering a range of offers.

Buy a Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric or Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric between now and September 30, and you’ll get an instant final price reduction through a RM20,000 discount on the loan principal, and buyers get to reduce the financing amount when extra is paid into monthly instalments.

There are early settlement benefits, too; enjoy a shorter financing tenure, and there are no exit fees upon early settlement. Interested buyers can get in touch with a Volvo Car Malaysia sales consultant to find out more about one’s eligibility for special rates as well as how to save on finance charges.

The perks extend to those looking to buy a Volvo PHEV as well. Buy a Volvo XC60 Recharge or Volvo XC90 Recharge from now until September 30, and these customers will receive a promotion package worth nearly RM20,000. This is comprised of a five-year Volvo Service Plan (VSP) worth RM12,900, as well as complimentary car insurance for the first year worth RM7,000.

Last but not least, the Makers of Tomorrow exhibition by Volvo Car Malaysia will be taking place at the Bangsar Shopping Centre this August 16 to 20, 2023, where the brand’s heritage – and vision – will be on display. Visitors can view classic Volvo cars on display, including the first car model to be assembled in Malaysia, as well as test drive Volvo’s latest range of electrified cars.

To learn more about financing your new Volvo, head to the Volvo Car Financial Services page for full details including a savings simulation; You can also learn more about the promotion for Volvo PHEVs, here.