Save up to RM23k with Volkswagen Gemilang Deals!

We share plenty of car deals with you here at paultan.org, but this one has got our own heads turning as well. Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is currently having the Gemilang Deals campaign, and you get to save up to RM23,000 on the latest Volkswagen models fitted with IQ.DRIVE.

Gemilang Deals, in celebration of Merdeka and Malaysia Day festivities, include the practical Tiguan Allspace Elegance and Tiguan Allspace R-Line three-row SUVs, the Golf GTI hot hatch, and the sleek Arteon R-Line 4MOTION. The latter gets RM23k off its RRP, the Tiguan R-Line is available for RM15k off retail, while the Tiguan Allspace Elegance and Golf GTI are yours for RM10k less.

Great cars at a great price, with added peace of mind. All the Volkswagen models above get three years of free maintenance on top of a five-year factory warranty and five years of roadside assistance. The Gemilang Deals promo is valid till October 31, so act fast. More details here.

Coincidentally, this writer is typing this out of a cafe at 1 Utama, overlooking the Volkswagen Tour at the new wing’s Oval. The roadshow is happening from September 6-10, and all the above models are here, so come for a fitting session. This is also the public debut of the soon-to-be-launched CKD locally-assembled Golf R, so come check out the super hatch with the R Performance Package and titanium Akrapovic exhaust. Yup, from the factory, as standard.