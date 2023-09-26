Posted in Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / September 26 2023 5:16 pm

Yes, if you think and breathe cars and love the idea of writing and talking about them for a living, you’ve come to the right post. We might have a job for you. That’s right. paultan.org is looking for new writers and video hosts, so if you think you’ve got what it takes to be a motoring hack, well, here’s your chance.

Naturally, there are some requirements, as exemplified by Hafriz Shah’s famous “certain things, you either can, or cannot do, and writing most definitely falls into that category” battle cry. As such, a good pen is important, which means having the talent to do more than just be a scribe. For videos, being a cunning linguist will get you all the points.

So, if you fancy yourself being a motoring journalist, write in to us, and include your resume and submit a sample article, addressing it to [email protected] with the title ‘I AM THE GREATEST’.

We’re not going to put a cap on the topic you can write about. Pen something about your own ride, or express the virtues of proper flaring and routing of copper pipes in a residential air-conditioning unit in a thoroughly engaging manner.

The most important thing is, to yourself be true. Which means no help from others lah. If you have a video sample, send it over as well. The ‘FREETUITION’ promo has unfortunately ended, but we have a new one. Type “CRASHCOURSE” for a complimentary high-speed chase/evade driving tutorial conducted by master instructor Danny Tan.