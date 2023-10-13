Forwardism Pop-Up, by BMW – experience the i7, i4, iX, iX3 and iX1 BMW EVs in Ipoh, Johor Bahru and KL

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / October 13 2023 10:35 am

BMW’s push for electromobility has resulted in a wide range of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) coming to market, led by the exceptional BMW i7. The all-electric flagship sedan truly represents BMW’s concept of ‘Forwardism’ – a movement to challenge the ordinary and shape what’s to come.

This concept is inherent in all BMW BEVs, and you can experience them for yourself at the ‘Forwardism Pop-Up, by BMW’ roadshows – an extension of ‘House of Forwardism’, recently held at Mandarin Oriental in Kuala Lumpur. The ‘Forwardism Pop-Up, by BMW’ brings the BMW EV experience closer to you, and is scheduled to take place at various venues (from 10am to 10pm):

October 12-15, 2023 @ AEON Kinta City, Ipoh

November 1-5, 2023 @ Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru

November 8-12, 2023 @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur

The ‘Forwardism Pop-Up, by BMW’ roadshows offer guests a 360-degree experience to drive BMW’s complete range of BMW i EVs, with comprehensive test drives available for the BMW i7, i4, iX, iX3 and iX1.

In addition to having the chance to experience the engaging driving dynamics and innovative technologies of BMW i first-hand, experienced sales advisors will be present to walk guests through what it would be like to own and drive a BMW BEV.

If you’re looking to experience BMW’s pioneering range of EVs in-person, the Forwardism Pop-Up, by BMW is just the place to be. Learn about the concept of Forwardism and how it is boldly shaping the future here.