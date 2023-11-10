Celebrate the 1st anniversary of Great Wall Motor Malaysia with rebates up to RM20k on Ora Good Cat

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / November 10 2023 4:49 pm

An anniversary deserves celebration, and so Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia is celebrating its first anniversary in the Malaysian market with the offer of instant rebates up to RM20,000 when you buy an Ora Good Cat in selected colours this month.

In doing so, you will stand a chance of winning a grand prize worth RM18,888 along with other exciting prizes, including the just-launched Honor X9b smartphone as well as Lubar camping packages, upon your successful booking of the Ora Good Cat in November, and registration of the vehicle by December 31, 2023. Be quick to take advantage of the offer!

Great Wall Motor Malaysia will be at Artbox Malaysia that is taking place at the Sunway Pyramid open carpark (opposite Sunway Resort), on the weekends of November 10 to 12 and November 17 to 19, 2023, where the GWM booth will be featuring the GWM Cannon, Haval H6 as well as the Ora Good Cat. Test drives of these models will be available; click here to find out more about the event!

Great Wall Motor Malaysia is also fortifying its presence in the country with its signing of an MoU with EP Manufacturing Berhad, to pave the way for a local assembly (CKD) plant in Melaka, setting the stage for an even wider range of SUVs, pick-up trucks and EVs that will be made even more accessible through local assembly.

A robust network offers peace of mind, and the brand’s expansion plans show it is here to grow. With the limited-time offers on the Ora Good Cat, now’s great to take advantage of the deals to get into electric motoring with Great Wall Motor Malaysia. Be sure to check them out, and click here to find out more!