BYD’s 1st Anniversary Celebration! Exclusive offers await you at Bukit Kiara Indoor Arena, December 8-10

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / December 7 2023 1:25 pm

Click to enlarge QR code

It seems like just yesterday that EV giant BYD landed in Malaysia, making a big splash with the BYD Atto 3 and later, the BYD Dolphin, but the brand is now celebrating its first anniversary in our market, and everyone is invited to the birthday party!

The BYD 1st Anniversary: Beyond Dreams Celebration will be happening this Friday till Sunday, December 8-10, at the Bukit Kiara Indoor Arena. There will be plenty of fun activities, music, food trucks, partner booths and a couple of surprises.

PROMOTION: BYD 1-year anniversary special deal. Book a BYD before December 31 and enjoy exclusive limited time offers. Promotions options available are:

Charging wallbox

Charging credits

3-year service package

Exclusive rebates

BYD HQ trip

*Limited time offering. Applies to both BYD Atto 3 and BYD Dolphin but promo will be according to variants. Terms and conditions apply.

Test drives too, of course. Come experience the hype for yourself and get behind the wheel of the popular BYD Atto 3 crossover and the affordable yet advanced BYD Dolphin, and be prepared to be surprised at the comfort and performance on offer – book an EV at the event to enjoy special promotions. You can also check out BYD’s event partners for the carnival like 3M, Trapo, Gentari, Kineta and Happy Tiger Handmade.

Once again, the BYD 1st Anniversary: Beyond Dreams Celebration is happening at the Bukit Kiara Indoor Arena this weekend. On Friday, the hours are from 9am to 2pm, while on Saturday and Sunday, the carnival is open from 9am to 6pm. Entrance is free – all you need to do is scan the QR code above or click this link to register and secure your entry pass. See you there!