The Wheelcorp Premium Year-End Sale happens this weekend – up to RM45k off, free Wallbox, great deals!

December 15 2023

There’s no better time than now. You’ve heard that before, of course, but you really have to check out the BMW and MINI deals available at the Wheelcorp Premium Year-End Sale, which is happening from December 15-17 at Wheelcorp Premium’s Bukit Tinggi and Setia Alam outlets.

No matter which BMW model you have set your eyes on, discounts await you at the event. Enjoy substantial savings through cash rebates of up to RM45,000, and if you’re buying an EV, a complimentary Wallbox is added into the package. Peace of mind is part of the standard equipment, courtesy of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and complimentary scheduled service. There are even corporate rates of up to 8%.

Yearning for some fun in your motoring life? Few do fun better than MINI. Enjoy savings of up to RM20,000 and a complimentary Wallbox if your nippy runabout is electric. Enquire in-store about the six months of free instalments package and exclusive corporate rates of up to 8%.

Looking for some irresistible bargains? Explore the BMW Premium Selection of pre-owned vehicles, which are throughly inspected to be as good as new. An optional two-year extended warranty programme will provide you with a worry-free ownership journey.

Company owners and entrepreneurs should check out Easy Drive Biz. Like the original Easy Drive financing for individuals, it offers affordability, end-of-term flexibility, and peace of mind with guaranteed future value. Crafted specifically for corporate customers, Easy Drive Biz has an extended annual mileage limit of 30,000 km to meet your business needs.

Once again, you do not want to miss this great opportunity for great deals and savings on BMW and MINI vehicles, so head on down to Wheelcorp Premium’s Year-End Sale. It starts from tomorrow and will go on till Sunday, 10am to 6pm at the dealership group’s Bukit Tinggi and Setia Alam outlets. Contact Wheelcorp Premium for enquiries and to secure your spot here.

