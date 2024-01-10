Auto Bavaria Grand Special 2024 – great deals from BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad at Bukit Jalil, Jan 12-14

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 10 2024 10:21 am

Steer yourself into the right path this new year with a new ride. Auto Bavaria is back at the Bukit Jalil Stadium from January 12-14 with exclusive limited time offers on BMW and MINI models, as well as BMW Motorrad two-wheelers.

Have eyes on a brand new BMW? At the Auto Bavaria Grand Special 2024 event, attractive rebates on top of competitive pricing await you, plus complimentary BMW Wallbox home chargers for selected models. If you’re interested in a BMW i electric vehicle, have peace of mind with an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty for the high-voltage battery.

Also check out the high quality pre-owned cars that are as good as new from BMW Premium Selection. Be warned though, this section is packed with irresistible deals!

Want to inject a dose of fun in your motoring life this year? Very few cars will do the trick as nicely as a new MINI. From the iconic 3-Door Hatch to the surprisingly practical and roomy Countryman, the MINI range at the Auto Bavaria Grand Special 2024 comes with attractive cash rebates and low interest rates. Corporate sales are also available.

If freedom and wind in your face on the open road more your thing, check out BMW Motorrad at Auto Bavaria Grand Special 2024. Whether it’s futuristic scooters, charming retro-style machines or iconic adventure bikes, you’ll get three years warranty and hassle-free financial packages. Test rides are available on-site too.

Start the new year in grand style. Head to the Auto Bavaria Grand Special 2024 event at Bukit Jalil Stadium’s Carpark B from January 12-14, this Friday to Sunday, 9am to 7pm.

*Terms and conditions apply.