Enjoy easy and hassle-free car financing with EON Capital, a one-stop online financing platform!

February 28 2024

Having to arrange financing for your new car is quite often a hassle. Having to line up at the bank, getting your documents in order for submission and waiting for your loan to be approved – it can all take the shine off owning a brand new ride.

That’s where EON Capital comes in – it’s a one-stop online automotive financing platform designed to take away the pain points of applying for a new car loan. It works with any of EON’s brands such as Proton, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, smart, Audi and Isuzu, along with EON’s “sahabat” Honda, so you’re well taken care of no matter which car you buy.

Available 24/7 for maximum convenience, EON Capital’s user-friendly online platform lets you apply for a loan digitally using Optical Character Recognition (OCR), any time of day. It also offers services such as credit assessment and decisioning (with direct integration with the Credit Bureau Malaysia), document management, a financial calculator, marketplace integration and live tracking of your application status, helping you stay on top of your loan application.

With EON Capital, you don’t have to deal with any form of paperwork – everything happens online, and documents can be submitted digitally for a seamless, stress-free experience. What’s more, you can expect swift approvals through EON’s integrated infrastructure, along with attractive rates and flexible loan terms. You can also apply for car insurance and even access after-sales services right through EON Capital.

To experience all that EON Capital has to offer, head on over to the EON & Sahabat Autofest this weekend, March 1 to 3, 2024 at EON Glenmarie. Here, you’ll be able to check out all of EON’s range of brands and enjoy fantastic discounts, rebates and trade-in deals. You’ll even be able to drive home a new car on the same day, thanks to quick and easy EON Capital finance schemes.

The event will also play host to a grand bazaar in the run up to the Hari Raya festivities, with delicious food and shopping, along with a variety of children’s activities. There are even attractive prizes up for grabs, including a brand-new Proton S70 and more. Sign up for the EON & Sahabat Autofest here.