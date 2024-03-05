Ingress Swede SELEKT Ramadan Sales Carnival from March 9-10: quality pre-owned Volvo from RM180k

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 5 2024 5:52 pm

Step into the world of Swedish luxury, design and engineering that only a Volvo can provide this Ramadan during the Ingress Swede Automobile SELEKT Ramadan Sales Carnival. Happening this weekend from March 9-10, 2024 (10am to 5pm), the event will feature a wide selection of quality pre-owned Volvo models that are available as low as RM180,000 onwards.

From battery electric vehicles to hybrids, you’ll be able to find a Volvo that perfectly suits your lifestyle. Most Volvos that are available in SELEKT are fully equipped with a digital video recorder, Polestar Engineered Optimisation upgrade as well as various genuine accessories, so you’re getting a vehicle that is properly kitted out at an exceptional price.

Additionally, every Volvo SELEKT car is accompanied by a minimum one-year free service package for peace of mind ownership. Not only that, you’ll also be able to enjoy attractive financing rates*, and the first 15 customers to place a booking are entitled to an instant cash rebate of RM5,000* as well as a pair of Bower & Wilkins PI7 S2 Earbuds worth RM2,348*.

Should you prefer a brand-new Volvo instead, there are plenty of BEV cars and more available this weekend, some of which can be had at 6% SST** for greater savings. Existing owners aren’t left out either, as they’ll get to enjoy a complimentary full vehicle inspection throughout this month.

With the High-Value Goods Tax set to come into effect in May, this is the best opportunity to get yourself a Volvo before the luxury tax is imposed. Sign up for the event here or dial 03-77327555 for more information, and make your way to Ingress Swede Automobile in Mutiara Damansara for the SELEKT Ramadan Sales Carnival from March 9-10, 2024 to take advantage of these great deals.

*Subject to terms and conditions.

**Subject to stock availability.