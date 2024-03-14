Raya Bersama BYD – test drive the full range of EVs at IOI City Mall this March 15 to 19, from 10am to 10pm!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 14 2024 4:24 pm

The Raya season is almost upon us, and what better way to celebrate the festivities with a brand new BYD? Malaysia’s leading electric vehicle brand is holding its Raya Bersama BYD event at GF West Court, IOI City Mall, Putrajaya this March 15 to 19 with lots of exciting activities in store.

There, you’ll be able to test drive BYD’s full range of products, including the practical BYD DOLPHIN, the stylish BYD ATTO 3 SUV and the powerful BYD SEAL sedan. To sweeten the deal, there will be promotions exclusively for this Ramadan, giving you even greater value for money. What’s more, you’ll be able to drive home with your very own BYD ATTO 3 starting from just RM129,800*! It’s a deal you should not miss.

You’ll also be able to take part in interactive workshops, batik colouring, ketupat weaving and more, keeping you entertained throughout the event. Interested in learning more about the BYD ATTO 3’s attractive Raya promotion? Simply head over to the official BYD Cars Malaysia website. You can also follow @BYDCarsMalaysia on social media to keep track of the latest updates leading up to the event.

So mark your calendars for the Raya Bersama BYD event this March 15 to 19 at GF West Court, IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, from 10am to 10pm daily. See you there!

*Limited stocks only. Terms and conditions apply